DMK MP A Raja narrowly escapes injury as stage light post collapses during his speech | VIDEO A video of the incident shows A Raja stepping back just moments before the heavy lights, mounted on steel stands, came crashing down onto the podium, narrowly avoiding injury.

Chennai:

DMK MP A Raja had a close shave during a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai on Sunday after gusty winds caused the overhead focus lights in the event to collapse near the stage. A video of the MP's narrow escape has now gone viral on social media.

The programme organised by DMK to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s birthday and the party’s legal win in the Governor matter took an unexpected turn when a structure with lights collapsed during A Raja’s speech.

A video of the incident shows Raja stepping back just moments before the heavy lights, mounted on steel stands, came crashing down onto the podium, narrowly avoiding injury.

The sudden collapse stunned the audience, though no injuries were reported. Raja and other leaders immediately left the stage, and the venue quickly emptied as heavy rain followed, tearing down banners and scattering chairs. The worsening weather ultimately brought the event to an abrupt end.