Dharmapuri assembly seat: PMK's Sowmiya Anbumani vs DMDK's Elangovan battle takes centre stage

Dharmapuri:

Dharmapuri is one of Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies and is located in the Dharmapuri district. Classified as a rural seat, it does not have any reservation status and falls under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. Voting in the constituency will take place on April 23, 2026, while counting is scheduled for May 4. Known for its shifting political trends, Dharmapuri is expected to witness a competitive contest this election season.

Dharmapuri candidate

The contest in Dharmapuri is shaping up as a multi-cornered fight. The key candidates include Dr Sowmiya Anbumani (PMK), Dr V Elangovan (DMDK), M Sivan (TVK), and K Shantha Lakshmi (NTK), making the race an open and closely watched one.

Dharmapuri constituency demographic profile

In the 2026 elections, Dharmapuri has over 2.5 lakh registered voters. Of these, 129,393 are male, 128,464 are female, and 82 belong to the third gender category.

In 2021, the total number of voters stood at 269,537, while in 2016 it was 252,311. Back in 2011, the constituency had 215,933 voters, showing a steady increase in the electorate over the years.

Dharmapuri constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Venkateshwaran S P of PMK won the seat by defeating DMK’s Subramani P with a margin of 26,860 votes.

In 2016, Subramani P of DMK had won the constituency, defeating AIADMK’s Elangovan P D by 9,676 votes. Earlier in 2011, Baskar A of DMDK secured victory by defeating PMK’s Santhamoorthy P with a margin of 4,043 votes, indicating closely fought contests over the years.