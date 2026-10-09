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Dharapuram Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE: AIADMK's K Banumathi leads by 592 votes, TVK's P Sathyabama trails

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Dharapuram Bypoll Result LIVE: AIADMK's K Banumathi is leading by 592 votes. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the votes.

Dharapuram Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK's P Sathyabama is leading.
Dharapuram Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK's P Sathyabama is leading. Image Source : India TV
Chennai:

AIADMK's K Banumathi is leading by 592 votes, as per the latest counting trends. The Dharapuram assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 80.30 per cent votes recorded. A total of 22 candidates contested for Dharapuram assembly seat. The bypoll in Dharapuram was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA P Satyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.  

The results of another bypoll seat - Madurantakam will also be announced today. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.  The results of five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced today. The results will be announced for Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.    

Catch all the live updates for byelection results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. 

Live updates :Dharapuram Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 10:20 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AIADMK's K Banumathi leads by 592 votes

    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) K Banumathi leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama by 592 votes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) S Suganya (4,016 votes) trailing in third place. 

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Dharapuram Bypoll Result 2026: Latest counting trends

    • K Banumathi (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 2,639 (34.16%)
    • P Sathyabama (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam): 2,634 (34.09%)
    • S Suganya (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 2,019 (26.13%). 
  • 9:46 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AIADMK's K Banumathi leads

    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) K Banumathi leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama by just 5 votes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) S Suganya (2,019 votes) trailing in third place.  

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AIADMK leads by 88 votes

    As per the latest counting trends, AIADMK candidate K Banumathi is leading by 88 votes. 

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's P Sathyabama leads by over 2000 votes

    TVK's P Sathyabama is leading by over 2000 votes. As per the latest counting trends, TVK - 6189, AIADMK - 4053, DMK - 3078. 

     

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's P Sathyabama leads by 98 votes

    TVK's P Sathyabama is leading by 98 votes, as per the round one counting trends. 

    TVK- 437
    AIADMK- 339
    DMK- 284. 

    -With inputs from T Raghavan. 

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's P Sathyabama leads by one vote

    TVK's P Sathyabama is leading by one vote, as per latest counting trends. The Dharapuram assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 80.30 per cent votes recorded. A total of 22 candidates are contesting for Dharapuram assembly seat. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK ahead in early trends

    TVK - 72
    DMK - 68
    ADMK - 56. 

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK takes initial lead

    TVK has taken inital lead. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.  

    -With Inputs from T Raghavan. 

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram bypoll has started. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.   

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CM Vijay condemns Stalin’s remarks against TVK candidate Sathyabama

    Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday condemned DMK president M K Stalin's alleged derogatory remarks against TVK candidate P Sathyabama in the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, accusing him of body-shaming and making inappropriate comments about her. Vijay alleged that the former chief minister's campaign in Dharapuram on Friday was marked by "slander, misogyny and personal abuse.

    He said he condemned the remarks "as a son, brother and younger brother of Tamil women," and that Dharapuram voters would give a fitting reply when they vote on October 6, as reported by news agency PTI.   

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Results of five assembly seats to be announced today

    The results of five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced today. The results will be announced for Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.   

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voting percentage in Dharapuram bypoll

    The Dharapuram assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 80.30 per cent votes recorded. A total of 22 candidates contested for Dharapuram assembly seat.  

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Reason for Dharapuram bypoll

    The bypoll in Dharapuram was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA P Satyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.  

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who are contesting?

    TVK's P Sathyabama is contesting for Dharapuram Bypoll, the other contestants are - AIADMK's K Banumathi, DMK's S Suganya.  

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Dharapuram Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram bypoll seat will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes started with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Dharapuram assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 80.30 per cent votes recorded. A total of candidates contested for Dharapuram assembly seat. 

     

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