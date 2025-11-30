Cyclone Ditwah: Three killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu; 57,000 hectares of farmland affected Strong surface winds with speed reaching 60-70 km per hour, gusting to 80 km per hour per hour is likely to prevail over the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Chennai:

At least three people have died in rain-related incidents triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Sunday. "Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

57,000 hectares of farmland affected

As many as 149 cattle have died, and 57,000 hectares of farmland have been affected in Tamil Nadu's delta districts due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, Ramachandran said.

Providing district-wise details of agricultural damage, the minister said:

Nagapattinam: 24,000 hectares affected

24,000 hectares affected Thiruvarur: 15,000 hectares affected

15,000 hectares affected Mayiladuthurai: 8,000 hectares affected

"In total, 57,000 hectares of agricultural land have been submerged due to the heavy rainfall," he said.

Responding to a query, the minister added that 234 huts were damaged across the delta region.

28 disaster response teams ready

Ramachandran said that 28 disaster response teams, including personnel from the SDRF and NDRF, have been deployed, and 10 additional teams from other states have arrived in Tamil Nadu. These teams will be sent to the worst-affected areas to carry out relief and rehabilitation work, he added.

The minister noted that the government's control room is in continuous contact with district administrations in coastal and rain-hit regions. "Whatever assistance they seek, it will be provided immediately after being brought to the notice of the chief minister (M K Stalin)," he said.

Meanwhile, the weather office reported that Karaikal in Puducherry recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 19 cm, while Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district received 17 cm of rainfall as of 8:30 am on Sunday.

