Chennai:

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday, following directions from the Supreme Court. The deployment comes amid an escalating dispute over the implementation of the court's order permitting the ritual at the hilltop site.

A company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area to oversee security and surveillance and is awaiting further instructions from senior officials. A senior CRPF officer confirmed the deployment, saying, "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said. The deployment follows the Supreme Court's directions on Friday (November 27) amid a dispute over the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill.

SC directs Deepam lighting at Deepathoon on November 28

The Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill on November 28. The court also permitted devotees to participate in the ceremony and ordered the deployment of the CRPF to facilitate the event and ensure security. The latest directive came after the lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, despite an earlier interim order permitting the ritual. Instead, the Maha Deepam was lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam celebrations on Tuesday.

The controversy intensified after the authorities failed to implement the earlier direction concerning the Deepathoon. Police personnel had been stationed near the disputed pillar ahead of the scheduled ceremony, even as the ritual was conducted at a different location.

SC flags non-compliance with earlier order

The top court also took note of the failure to comply with its earlier directions, observing that the ceremonial lamp had not been lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, despite the court's order and an undertaking by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure its implementation.

Earlier, a bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had allowed the lighting of the lamp on November 24 under specific conditions. The court had clarified that the permission was a one-time arrangement and would not serve as a precedent or settle wider disputes over ownership of the site or customary religious rights.

Tamil Nadu govt had challenged SC's interim order

The Tamil Nadu government had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on November 20, challenging the interim direction allowing the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at the Deepathoon. The stone pillar is located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill, making the issue particularly contentious. The dispute has since evolved into a legal tussle over the implementation of the court's directions, with the latest CRPF deployment intended to facilitate the ceremonial lighting amid the ongoing controversy.

(With inputs from ANI)

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