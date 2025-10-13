Cough syrup row: Tamil Nadu govt revokes license of Coldrif maker Sresan Pharma Cough syrup row: In its order, the Tamil Nadu government also said that Sresan Pharmaceutical, manufacturer of the Coldrif cough syrup, has been ordered to shut down.

The Tamil Nadu government said on Monday that it has revoked the license of Coldrif manufacturer Sresan Pharmaceutical. Coldrif, a cough syrup, is allegedly linked to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

In its order, the state government also said that the company has been ordered to shut down.

"The Sresan Pharmaceutical company's manufacturing licenses have been revoked, and the company has been shut down as of October 13, 2025. This action follows the detection of toxic contaminants, specifically Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in their cough syrup, Coldrif, which was linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh," the Tamil Nadu government's health department said.

ED raids Sresan Pharma's premises in Tamil Nadu

The development hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided seven premises linked to Sresan Pharma and top officials of the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), including its director in-charge PU Karthikeyan, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The TNFDA has been accused by officials of serious lapses for allowing Sresan Pharma continue its operation despite its dismal infrastructure.

According to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Sresan Pharma even violated safety rules. Its cough syrup also contained the diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance, that could be responsible for the death of 22 children, mostly under the age of five, in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the deaths of children, multiple states like Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have banned the use of Coldrif.