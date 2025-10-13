Cough syrup row: ED raids Coldrif maker Sreesan Pharma's premises in Chennai Cough syrup row: The central probe agency is raiding the sites as part of the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The development comes days after Sreesan Pharma's owner G Ranganathan was arrested in connection with the case.

Chennai:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at seven locations linked to the Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif, a cough syrup that is linked to the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh and other states. The central probe agency is raiding the sites as part of the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes days after Sreesan Pharma's owner G Ranganathan was arrested in connection with the case.

"The ED is conducting searches at seven premises in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under the PMLA in the case of Coldrif cough syrup, which caused the death of several children. Premises include residences of top officials of the Tamil Nadu drug control office," news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.

Lapses by TNFDA exposed

Apart from Sresan Pharma, the ED also raided residences of top officials of the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA). This comes after a recent inspection by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) exposed lapses by the TNFDA. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said Sresan Pharma had received license in 211 by the TNFDA, but it continued its operations unchecked for more than a decade despite its dismal infrastructure.

"The CDSCO has not been involved in any of the audits at Sresan Pharma. Since the CDSCO was not involved and the state FDA did not inform the CDSCO about this company in any way, this company was not part of any of the CDSCO databases," they said.

Row over Coldrif and its ban on several states

Concerns have been raised over the use of Coldrif following deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Since then, the cough syrup has been banned by several states such as Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

In Tamil Nadu, where Coldrif maker's unit is located, the state government said that samples of the cough syrup were found 'adulterated', but it has promised action. "They (Drug Controller department) will look into all angles, including whether expired medicines were supplied. Necessary action will be taken after completion of the investigation," Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said earlier this month.