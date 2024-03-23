Congress announces 7 candidates for Tamil Nadu, fields Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karti Chidambaram has been fielded from Sivaganga.

Congress on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place from April 19. The party has fielded Karti P Chidambaram from Sivaganga while Vijay Vasanth has been fielded from Kanniyakumari.

Tamil Nadu is set to witness polling in a single phase beginning on April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. The Election Commission on March 16 announced the dates for the 18th General Elections in the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Here is the list of candidates:

TIRUVALLUR (SC) - Sasikanth Senthil KRISHNAGIRI - K. Gopinath KARUR - Ms. S. Jothimani CUDDALORE - Dr. M.K. Vishnu Prasad SIVAGANGA - A. Karti P Chidambaram VIRUDHUNAGAR - B. Manickam Tagore KANNIYAKUMARI - Vijay Vasanth

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

