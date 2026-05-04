Coimbatore North Election Result LIVE: Triangular fight, Check leading and trailing candidates

Coimbatore:

Coimbatore North is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and is located in the Coimbatore district in the western region of the state. It is an unreserved, general category seat, with around 6.99 percent of its population belonging to Scheduled Castes and 0.13 percent to Scheduled Tribes. According to Census 2011 data, the constituency has a literacy rate of 84.31 per cent, reflecting its largely urban and educated voter base.

Key Candidates

The main contenders include Vanathi Srinivasan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Senthamil Selvan from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), V Sampathkumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and G Narmada from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The contest is expected to be closely fought. Vanathi Srinivasan is banking on the BJP’s growing presence among urban voters, while DMK’s Senthamil Selvan is relying on the party’s organisational strength and governance record.

Coimbatore North: Who is leading and who is trailing?

The latest trends for Coimbatore North will be out soon as the Election Commission has begun counting of votes from 8 am.

Coimbatore North demographic profile

The total electorate stands at 2,91,533 voters, including 1,43,383 men and 1,48,122 women. Voting in the constituency is scheduled for April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.