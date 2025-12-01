'Payment for betrayal is death': Coimbatore man kills wife over extramarital affair, posts selfie with body The police said that Balamurugan did not attempt to flee the spot after the murder but sat on a chair near his deceased wife. He took a selfie with the corpse and posted it as his WhatsApp status.

Coimbatore:

A man allegedly killed his wife over the suspicion of an extramarital relationship in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and then posted a chilling selfie with her body as his WhatsApp status. The accused, S Balamurugan (32), from Tharuvai in Tirunelveli district, had been married to B Sreepriya (30), and the couple had three children, two sons and a daughter.

The woman was leaving separately

Sreepriya, employed in a private firm in Coimbatore, had been residing at a women's hostel in Raju Naidu Layout, Gandhipuram, due to alleged differences of opinion, as per preliminary findings by the police.

Police said Balamurugan suspected that Sreepriya was in a relationship with another person. On Sunday morning, the accused went to his hostel and asked her to come with him.

When she refused, an argument broke out. When Sreepriya refused to accompany him back to Tirunelveli, a heated argument broke out on the portico of the hostel. Balamurugan then pulled out a hidden machete he had brought with him and hacked her multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Man posts selfie with dead body

After the murder, the accused did not attempt to flee; instead, he sat beside her body, clicked a selfie with the corpse, and posted it as his WhatsApp status, along with the caption, "The price of betrayal is death."

The Rathinapuri Police reached the scene soon after being alerted and arrested Balamurugan. The victim's body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read: 'Love is immortal': Maharashtra woman 'marries' boyfriend's corpse after father, brothers kill him

Also Read: UP man goes to 'tantrik' to win ex-lover back, gets killed during 'vashikaran' ritual