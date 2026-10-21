CM Vijay pays tribute to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, announces Rs 5.96 crore insurance aid

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on Wednesday, marking Police Commemoration Day. He laid a wreath at the police memorial in Chennai and honoured the sacrifices made by police personnel to maintain peace and law and order.

During the ceremony, Vijay inspected the police guard of honour and planted a sapling on the police headquarters premises. The event was attended by senior government and police officials, retired officers and family members of police personnel who died in the line of duty.

Rs 5.96 crore insurance assistance for seven police personnel's families

During the programme, the chief minister handed over sanction orders for personal accident insurance benefits totalling Rs 5.96 crore to the families of seven police personnel under the Tamil Nadu government's salary package scheme.

The beneficiaries included the families of six police personnel who died while on duty and one police personnel who is in a coma.

According to an official release, 154 police personnel and officers across the country were killed in the line of duty this year. The toll included six personnel from the Tamil Nadu Police.

Among those present at the ceremony were A. Karthik, Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department; Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director General of Police; and A. Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai. Senior officials, retired police personnel and the families of the deceased officers also attended the event.

Vijay remembers CRPF personnel killed in 1959

Later, Vijay paid tribute on social media to the 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives while defending the country along the Ladakh border in 1959.

In his message, the chief minister praised the dedication of police personnel, noting that they carry out their duties with courage and vigilance amid natural disasters, accidents, crime and other threats to public safety.

He urged citizens to remember the martyrs and respect the police department's round-the-clock service. Describing the police as a strong shield protecting the nation, Vijay highlighted the importance of recognising their commitment to public safety.

Puducherry CM also pays tribute to police martyrs

In neighbouring Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namasivayam, Government Whip AKD Arumugam and Director General of Police Shalini Singh paid tribute to police martyrs at the police memorial.

The observances across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry honoured police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the public and protecting the country.

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