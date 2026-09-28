CM Vijay gifts 22-carat gold rings to newborns as Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram scheme launches

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the state's 'Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram' scheme, fulfilling a key electoral promise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Under the initiative, eligible babies born in government hospitals and primary health centres will receive a one-gram gold ring.

The statewide launch was held at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Vijay presented 22-carat, one-gram gold rings to 25 newborns during the launch programme. The scheme covers eligible children born from June 22, 2026, onwards.

Vijay launches gold ring scheme in Madurai

The 'Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram Thittam', or Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, draws on the Tamil cultural tradition in which a mother's brother presents a gift to a newborn. The scheme was announced by Vijay as an electoral promise during the campaign. He had presented the initiative as a government-supported version of the traditional gift from a 'thaimaman' to a newborn.

The Tamil Nadu government has said the scheme is aimed at celebrating childbirth, honouring motherhood and encouraging families to opt for deliveries at government healthcare institutions.

Children born from June 22 eligible for the scheme

According to the state government's information, the scheme will cover babies born alive at government hospitals and primary health centres from June 22, 2026, onwards. Mothers must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu to be eligible.

The government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the first phase of implementation. Each ring has a unique serial number and is being provided in tamper-proof packaging, with the system intended to maintain transparency in distribution.

Government allocates Rs 755.83 crore annually

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme. The state has also set up 107 hub centres for distributing the rings across Tamil Nadu. The plan is to provide rings to 100 newborns per day at each centre.

The scheme was initially scheduled to be launched on September 15 but was postponed before being rescheduled for September 28. The launch venue was subsequently shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

With the statewide rollout beginning on Monday, eligible newborns born in government healthcare facilities will now be covered under the scheme as the Tamil Nadu government begins implementing one of the TVK government's key election promises.

(With inputs from PTI)

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