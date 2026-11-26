Vijay on Wednesday oversaw the signing of 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 58,214 crore at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave, with the proposed projects expected to generate 65,786 jobs across the state.

At the conclave, Vijay also laid the foundation stones for 15 projects worth Rs 7,925 crore, which are expected to create 19,965 jobs, and inaugurated six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore, generating 1,710 jobs. He also handed over appointment orders to 18 candidates selected by five companies, an official release said.

With the latest agreements, Tamil Nadu has secured investments worth over Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs within 200 days of the government assuming office. These investments are expected to create employment opportunities for 1,98,557 people, the release added.

The 18 candidates who received appointment orders were selected for positions at UPS, Autoliv, Stylcove, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Omron.

Of the 78 MoUs signed on behalf of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, 58 involve greenfield projects to establish new industrial ventures, accounting for 64 per cent of the total investment value. Another 18 agreements are for brownfield projects involving the expansion of existing facilities, while two are hybrid projects combining fresh investments with expansion.

Fourteen companies headquartered in Brazil, Finland, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the US have committed foreign direct investments (FDI) worth Rs 14,798 crore.

The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including automobiles and auto components, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defence, heavy and precision engineering, textiles, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Among the key investments, Hyundai-Hwashin Automotive India Private Limited and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited signed expansion agreements worth Rs 850 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively. The projects will bring in fresh investments of Rs 1,370 crore and generate 500 jobs.

South Korean industrial conglomerate POSCO, one of the world's largest steel manufacturers and a major supplier of electric vehicle battery raw materials, is set to establish a steel processing facility in Krishnagiri district. The Rs 250-crore project is expected to create 200 jobs.

In a first for India, Royal Enfield will set up an electric motorcycle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The project is expected to generate 500 jobs and further strengthen the state's position as a global hub for premium electric motorcycle manufacturing.