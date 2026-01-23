Chunav Flashback: When did BJP win its first Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, and who was the winning candidate? Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Born in 1951, Velayutham climbed from grassroots activism to claim BJP's landmark status as Tamil Nadu's first MLA at age 45. A committed social worker, he championed regional growth in Padmanabhapuram but fell short in re-election attempts in 2001 and 2006.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) political campaign on Friday (January 23) at a massive rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam, about 100 km from Chennai. Speculation swirls that the event could unveil new electoral tie-ups with parties eyeing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alignment, bolstering the coalition's challenge against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress front. The rally underscores NDA's frantic efforts to consolidate smaller parties and counter emerging threats like actor Vijay's TVK.

When did BJP win its 1st Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) etched its name in Tamil Nadu's political history during the 1996 Assembly elections by securing its maiden seat in the state legislature. Party candidate C Velayutham triumphed in the Padmanabhapuram constituency in Kanyakumari district, defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rival by a margin of 4,540 votes. This victory marked a rare inroad for a national party in the Dravidian-dominated state, signalling BJP's gradual emergence in southern politics.

Victory amid polarised politics

Padmanabhapuram, a coastal constituency in Tamil Nadu's southern tip, became fertile ground for BJP due to communal dynamics following the 1982 Mandaikadu riots between Hindu and Christian fishermen. C Velayutham, who joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1963 and Hindu Munnani in 1982, had contested unsuccessfully in 1989 and 1991 as a BJP nominee. In 1996, he clinched 31.76 per cent of the votes, pushing DMK's Bala Janathipathy to second place in a fragmented field.

The win underscored BJP's appeal among Hindu voters in Kanyakumari, where minority populations and local issues like fishing rights fueled polarisation, aiding the saffron party's solo breakthrough without Dravidian alliances.

Velayutham's journey and legacy

Born in 1951, Velayutham rose from grassroots activism to become BJP's pioneering MLA in Tamil Nadu at age 45. A dedicated social worker, he represented Padmanabhapuram with a focus on regional development but lost re-election bids in 2001 and 2006. Remarkably, his 1996 feat remains the only instance of BJP winning a Tamil Nadu Assembly seat independently, without support from DMK or AIADMK. Velayutham passed away in May 2024 at 74 due to cardiac arrest, drawing tributes from leaders like PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, and K Annamalai for his pioneering role.

BJP's rocky path post-1996

After 1996's lone success, BJP allied with DMK in 2001, winning four seats including Nagercoil and Tirunelveli, but drew blanks in 2006, 2011, and 2016. Revival came in 2021 with AIADMK alliance victories in four seats: Nagercoil (MR Gandhi), Coimbatore South (Vanathi Srinivasan), Modakurichi and Tirunelveli (CK Saraswathi). Velayutham's milestone laid the foundation for BJP's sustained push in Tamil Nadu.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance in 2026 polls. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot.