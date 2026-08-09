Tamil Nadu MPs unite against delimitation; DMK, AIADMK skip CM Vijay's all-party meet

Chennai:

A cross-party group of Tamil Nadu MPs on Saturday united against any move that could reduce the state's parliamentary representation, demanding that the strength of the Lok Sabha remain frozen at 543 and Tamil Nadu retain its existing 39 seats.

The demand came at a meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the state's representation in Parliament. Around 21 MPs from Tamil Nadu attended the meeting, while the DMK, AIADMK and some of their alliance partners stayed away.

The meeting comes amid concerns in several southern states that a population-based delimitation exercise following the post-2026 Census could alter the existing distribution of Lok Sabha seats. Tamil Nadu leaders have argued that states which successfully implemented population-control and family-planning measures should not be penalised through a reduction in their parliamentary representation.

'Tamil Nadu's place in Parliament must be preserved'

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram said the issue went beyond party politics and concerned Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament of India.

"This is an issue beyond party politics. This is an issue that concerns Tamil Nadu's rights and Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament of India. Tamil Nadu can't be diminished in the Parliament of India," Chidambaram told reporters.

He said any form of delimitation, whether based on population or a uniform increase in seats, could reduce Tamil Nadu's role in Parliament.

"We want the Parliament to be frozen at 543 and Tamil Nadu's representation to be guaranteed at 39," he said.

Chidambaram added that around 21 MPs from Tamil Nadu's two Houses who attended the meeting were unanimous that the state's existing share should not be altered.

Congress MPs call for united stand

Congress MP Jyothimani also backed the demand and appealed to political parties to come together on the issue.

"We have deeply discussed all the issues concerning the delimitation, like how it will be destructive to Tamil Nadu as well as to India. This should be stopped at any cost," she said.

She also hoped that the DMK and AIADMK would reconsider their decision to stay away from the meeting and join the broader effort.

Congress MP Praveen Chakraborty criticised the absence of the two major Dravidian parties, pointing out their long history of governing Tamil Nadu.

"It was very disappointing that the party that governed the state for 6 terms and the party that governed the state for 5 terms did not participate in a meeting called by the chief minister to defend the rights and freedom of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Chakraborty said the demand was straightforward: there should be no change either in the total number of Lok Sabha seats or in Tamil Nadu's share.

"Our demand is very clear: we do not want any change either in the total number of seats or in the share of Tamil Nadu's seats. We do not want any change. So, there is nothing called fair delimitation. The only delimitation is no delimitation," he said.

DMK, AIADMK and allies stay away

The meeting saw a notable absence of the DMK and AIADMK, along with alliance partners including PMK and DMDK. The parties chose not to participate in the gathering. Congress MP Vishnu Prasad criticised their absence, saying that Tamil Nadu's political representation could be reduced if the delimitation exercise is implemented.

"If the delimitation comes into force, if the bill is passed, then definitely our voice, our representation in the Parliament will be reduced," he said. Prasad said the Chief Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made their position clear on the issue and argued that the proposed delimitation should be opposed at the outset.

(With inputs from ANI)

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