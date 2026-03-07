Chidambaram Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Chidambaram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 158 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is located in the Cuddalore district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chidambaram Assembly constituency comes under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, Thol. Thirumavalavan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi won from the seat.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, K A Pandian of the AIADMK won the Chidambaram seat by defeating S Abdul Rahman of the Indian Union Muslim League with a margin of 16,937 votes.

Chidambaram constituency demographic profile

The Chidambaram Assembly constituency is a part of the Cuddalore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,51,100 voters in the Chidambaram constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,23,019 were male and 1,28,060 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender.

3,176 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chidambaram in 2021 was 102, all male.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,162 voters in the Chidambaram constituency, out of which 1,13,076 were male and 1,16,076 were female voters. Postal votes cast in the constituency in 2016 stood at 2,129.

Chidambaram Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chidambaram Assembly election 2026: Result date

Chidambaram Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chidambaram constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K A Pandian of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating S Abdul Rahman of the Indian Union Muslim League with a margin of 16,937 votes. He polled 91,961 votes, while Abdul Rahman got 75,024 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K A Pandian of the AIADMK defeated K Balakrishnan of the CPI(M) with a vote margin of 1,506 votes.

Election Winner Party 1991 KS Alagiri Indian National Congress 1996 KS Alagiri Tamil Maanila Congress 2001 K. Durai Saravanan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 A. Arunmozhithevan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 K Balakrishnan Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2016 K A Pandian All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Chidambaram voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chidambaram Assembly constituency was 1,82,150 and the voter turnout was recorded at 73.17 per cent.

In 2016, the voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 74.79 per cent with total 1,70,619 votes cast.