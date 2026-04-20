Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly election: Four-cornered fight in DMK bastion

Chennai:

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni has emerged as one of the most high-profile and politically symbolic battlegrounds in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a four-cornered contest featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK), Adhi Rajaram (AIADMK), D Selvam (TVK), and Ayisha Begum (NTK).

Constituency constituency profile

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is Constituency No. 19 in the Chennai district and part of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat. It is a dense, urban, and politically significant seat. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,34,067 voters in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,14,960 were male, and 1,19,072 were female voters

The constituency represents a mix of heritage zones, coastal localities, and working-class neighbourhoods such as Triplicane and Chepauk, with a socially and religiously diverse electorate. Civic issues like flooding, housing, sanitation, and congestion often dominate voter concerns.

This seat has historically been a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Before delimitation, the old Chepauk seat was represented multiple times by M Karunanidhi, cementing its legacy as a DMK bastion.

Post 2008, DMK has retained dominance. In 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin won with 93,285 votes and nearly 68 per cent vote share, defeating rivals by a massive margin. Overall trends indicate DMK has won the constituency the majority of times, with a strike rate of roughly 75 per cent since the late 1970s.

Key candidates in the race

Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK): The incumbent MLA and current Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin represents the political legacy of the DMK’s first family. Son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and grandson of M Karunanidhi, he entered politics in 2019 and won this seat in 2021 with a dominant vote share of nearly 68 per cent. His campaign leans on incumbency, governance record, and strong party machinery in a DMK stronghold.

Adhi Rajaram (AIADMK): The AIADMK’s challenger in a traditionally weak seat for the party, Adhi Rajaram, represents the opposition’s attempt to regain relevance in central Chennai. His campaign is focused on anti incumbency narratives and consolidating anti DMK votes, though the party historically struggles in this constituency.

D Selvam (TVK): Representing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a relatively new political entrant, D Selvam is positioned as an alternative voice targeting urban youth and voters seeking change. His presence reflects the growing space for new political forces, though organisational depth remains limited compared to Dravidian majors.

Ayisha Begum (NTK): Fielded by Naam Tamilar Katchi, Ayisha Begum represents a party known for its consistent vote share across constituencies. NTK typically appeals to identity based and issue driven voters, and while unlikely to win, can influence margins by cutting into specific vote segments.

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni past election results

In 2021, Udhayanidhi Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the seat by defeating Kassali AV with a margin of 69,355 votes.

In 2016, J Anbazhagan of the DMK defeated AIADMK candidate A Noorjahan by 14,164 votes, or 9.86 per cent.

The constituency has remained firmly with the DMK in recent elections, with J Anbazhagan winning both the 2016 and 2011 Assembly polls.