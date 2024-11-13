Chennai doctor stabbed 7 times in hospital by man who accused him of giving 'improper treatment' to his mother

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dr Balaji was stabbed seven times by a 25-year-old man

In a shocking case, a doctor in a Chennai hospital was stabbed seven times by a man who thought his mother had not been given proper treatment. The doctor, identified as Dr Balaji, was on duty at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Hospital and has been admitted to the ICU with serious stab wounds. According to police attacker Vignesh and one of his associates have been arrested.

What happened

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Vignesh of Perungalathur, took an outpatient entry pass and entered the oncology department, where Dr Balaji Jagannath was on duty, around 10:30 am. There were some other people along with the accused Vignesh. According to reports, Vignesh's mother Prema is suffering from cancer, and he had a heated argument with the doctor over her treatment and blamed him for Prema's critical condition. After some argument, Vignesh got angry and took out a knife and stabbed the doctor in his neck.

People nearby immediately came to help the doctor and took him to the ICU, private security personnel were deployed inside the hospital, while police were deployed on the outskirts. After the attack, the accused tried to escape but was caught by the security and hospital staff.

State health minister Ma. Subramanian also visited the spot.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also reacted to the incident. He said, "It is shocking that a relative of a patient stabbed a duty doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Speciality Hospital. The accused in this case has been arrested immediately. I have ordered for a thorough investigation in this matter and for providing all necessary treatment to injured doctor. It is our duty to ensure the safety of our doctors who work selflessly. The govt will take all steps to ensure such incidents don't take place in the future."