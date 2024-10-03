Chennai Metro rail phase 2 project gets Centre's approval | Check speed, length and stations of 3 corridors

Follow us on Image Source : CHENNAI METRO (X) Chennai Metro rail project.

Chennai Metro phase 2: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today (October 3) approved the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II comprising three corridors. The total length of the approved lines will be 118.9 km with 128 stations.

"Chennai is a very rapidly growing city and an important economic hub", said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

The project completion cost is Rs 63,246 crore and is planned to be completed by 2027. Once Phase-II is fully operational, Chennai city will have a total Metro Rail network of 173 Km.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet has approved phase 2 of the Chennai Metro. Phase 2 which is a 119 km long project will be divided into 3 corridors and have 120 stations. More people should be able to use the metro within walking distance from their houses and hence 120 stations are there. If you look at the example of Tokyo, you can get the metro from every place within walking distance. This concept will be used in Chennai Metro."

Infrastructure and facilities for the middle class-

Population: 1.26 Cr in 2026 and 1.80 Cr in 2048

Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2018) for Chennai Metropolitan Area identified the three potential Mass Transit Corridors

Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2 covering length of 119 km

Total Completion Cost is Rs 63,246 crore

3 Corridors – Partially Underground/Elevated – 120 Stations

Implemented by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) the existing SPV with 50:50 share of Govt of India and Govt of TN

Chennai Metro Phase 2 - Details of three corridors

Madhavaram to SIPCOT Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

Total Length of Corridor – 119 km

Elevated 64%

Underground 36%

Stations – 128*

Elevated – 80

Underground – 48

Technical Specifications

Design Speed : 80 Kmph, Scheduled Speed: 32 Kmph High Capacity Metro with Communication based Train Control (CBTC) Signal System with unattended train Operation Project Period : 30 years

Integration with other Modes :

Phase II integrates with other modes like Sub Urban, MRTS, Inter and Intra city Bus Terminus at 21 locations

Phase II Metro system integrates with Phase I network at 7 different Locations

Background- Chennai Metro Rail Phase 1

Sanctioned in 2009 at a cost of ₹ 18,370 crore Operationalised in 2018 54 km of Phase 1 network with 32 Stations – 48% Underground and 52% Elevated

Corridor 1: Airport to Wimco Nagar (32 km)

Corridor 2 : Chennai Ctrl to St. Thomas Mount (22 km)

Implemented by CMRL

Tamil Nadu MK Stalin thanks PM Modi for metro project

"Thank you, PM Modi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest!", Stalin posed on X.

Benefits and Bolstering Growth:

The Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development. Phase-II acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city.

Enhanced Connectivity:

Phase-II will add approximately 118.9 Km of new metro lines. The Corridors of Phase-II connects North to South and East to the West of Chennai passing through the major influence areas at Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, St. Thomas Mount connecting large number of industrial, commercial, residential and institutional establishments and also provides effective Public Transport for the work force engaged in these clusters and connectivity to various parts of the city. It will extend connectivity to rapidly growing areas like Sholinganallur, which serves as a hub for the south Chennai IT corridor. By connecting Sholinganallur via ELCOT, the metro corridor will cater to the transportation needs of the burgeoning IT workforce.

Reduction in Traffic Congestion:

Metro Rail as an efficient alternate road transport and with Phase-II as an extension to the Metro Rail network in the Chennai city is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and will be particularly impactful on heavily congested routes of the city. Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety etc.

Environmental Benefits:

With the addition of Phase-II Metro Rail Project and increase in overall Metro Rail Network in Chennai city, can significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport.

Economic Growth:

Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces more efficiently. The construction and operation of Phase-II will generate numerous jobs in various sectors, from construction workers to administrative staff and maintenance personnel. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions.

Social Impact:

The expansion of Phase-II Metro Rail network in Chennai will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services.

The Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city. It promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase-II will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.