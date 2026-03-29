Tamil Nadu: One dead, two injured as portion of ceiling collapses at Trichy's Samayapuram Mariamman Temple

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) :

A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.

According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.

On receiving the information, police from the Samayapuram Police Station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities also cordoned off Sannathi Street following the mishap.

The temple, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, is one of the most prominent Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year. Many pilgrims undertake foot journeys and stay overnight to offer prayers in the morning.

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