Six killed, over 30 injured after two private buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Visuals from the accident site
Visuals from the accident site Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Tenkasi:

At least six people were killed and over 30 were injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in the Kamarajapuram area near Idaikal in Tenkasi district.

A video of the accident scene has surfaced. Following the accident in the Kamarajapuram area of ​​Tenkasi district, a police team can be seen at the scene, carrying out rescue operations with the help of a bulldozer. A large crowd is also present at the scene. The bus, which was badly damaged in the accident, is also visible.

Further details awaited.

 

