Buried with his favourite gold chain, fish seller's grave dug up in Coimbatore; jewellery stolen

New Delhi:

A shocking case of grave robbery has emerged from Coimbatore, where unidentified men allegedly dug up a fish seller's grave and stole a gold chain that had been buried along with him. Police have launched a search for three suspects accused of exhuming the body and making away with the jewellery, an act that has left the deceased's family stunned and disturbed.

A sentimental possession buried alongside him

The victim, 60-year-old Nagaraj, a fish vendor from Souripalayam in Coimbatore, died following an illness on June 6. He was buried the next day at a local cemetery by his family.

According to relatives, Nagaraj was deeply attached to a gold chain featuring a fish-shaped pendant, which he wore regularly. Out of emotional attachment and respect for his wishes, family members decided not to remove the chain before his burial and laid him to rest with the ornament.

Family notices signs of tampering

The incident came to light when Nagaraj's son, Venkatesh Kumar, and other relatives visited the cemetery to perform the 16th-day post-funeral rituals. Upon reaching the site, they noticed that the soil around the grave appeared disturbed and freshly dug. Suspecting foul play, the family began making inquiries about what had happened.

During questioning, the cemetery caretaker, identified as 27-year-old Karthikeyan, allegedly revealed that two local men had entered the cemetery at night and dug up the grave. According to the information provided to the family, the suspects allegedly removed the gold chain, weighing around 24 grams, from the deceased's body before fleeing.

The caretaker is also among those being investigated in connection with the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Venkatesh Kumar, the Peelamedu Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police are currently searching for the three accused, who have reportedly been absconding since the incident came to light.

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