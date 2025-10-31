Bomb threat to Chennai ED office over KN Nehru case, email warns of RDX blast; security tightened A threatening email warning of an RDX blast at the Enforcement Directorate's Chennai office has sparked a security scare. The threat, reportedly linked to the KN Nehru money laundering case, has prompted a massive security and cyber investigation.

Chennai:

Panic gripped the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Chennai after a threatening email claimed the building would be blown up using RDX. The email, sent to the Chennai headquarters located inside Shastri Bhavan, has triggered a high-level security alert among central and state agencies. According to sources, the email warned that the ED office would be targeted over the KN Nehru case. The sender claimed links with "MPL Rao" and "CPI-Mao" and issued a direct threat to attack the office premises.

Threat linked to KN Nehru money laundering probe

The email reportedly referenced Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru's case, in which the ED is probing a company associated with him under money laundering charges. During the investigation, the agency had also uncovered information related to the Tamil Nadu cash-for-job scam.

Following these developments, the ED had sent a 232-page report to the Tamil Nadu Police, requesting further investigation into the case. Officials said the threatening email also mentioned certain officers and documents related to the ELCOT case.

Security agencies on high alert

In response to the bomb threat, security around Shastri Bhavan and the ED office has been increased. As per officials, the cybercrime department has begun tracing the origin of the email. Security agencies are treating the threat seriously, ensuring strict surveillance and additional deployment of personnel, they added. Officials stated that all precautionary measures have been taken and that any potential risk is being monitored closely. "Every threat is being handled with utmost seriousness. Security has been tightened and cyber teams are investigating the sender's identity," an official said.

