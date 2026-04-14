Bodinayakanur assembly seat: DMK's O Panneerselvam vs AIADMK’s Narayanaswamy as battle heats up

Bodinayakkanur:

Bodinayakanur is among the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is located in Theni district. It is considered a semi-urban seat and does not have any reservation status. The constituency also falls under the Theni Lok Sabha segment. Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections will take place on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. Known for its political significance in southern Tamil Nadu, Bodinayakanur is expected to witness a closely followed contest this time as well.

Bodinayakkanur candidate

The main contest is expected between DMK’s O Panneerselvam and AIADMK’s VT Narayanaswamy, while S Prakash Kumar (TVK) and S Kalaiarasu (NTK) are also in the race, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Bodinayakkanur constituency demographic profile

For the 2026 elections, Bodinayakanur has 261,631 registered voters. Among them, 126,856 are male voters, 134,760 are female voters, and 15 belong to the third gender category. In 2021, the total number of voters stood at 277,604, while in 2016 it was 257,500. Back in 2011, the constituency had 207,412 voters, showing a steady growth in the electorate over the years.

Bodinayakkanur constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, O Panneerselvam of AIADMK won the seat by defeating DMK’s Thangatamilselvan with a margin of 11,021 votes.

In 2016, he secured another victory, beating DMK’s S Lakshmanan by 15,608 votes. Earlier in 2011, Panneerselvam won with a larger margin of 29,906 votes against the same opponent, reflecting his strong presence in the constituency over multiple elections.