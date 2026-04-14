Avanashi assembly battle: BJP's L Murugan vs DMK, TVK enters fray

New Delhi:

Avanashi is one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is classified as a rural seat located in the Tiruppur district. It holds Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation status and forms part of the Nilgiris (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Known for its rural-agrarian profile and strong community networks, Avanashi plays an important role in shaping political trends in the western belt of the state, where local issues often dominate voter sentiment.

The constituency is set to vote in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday, April 9, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Avanashi candidate

The contest in Avanashi is shaping up into a closely watched multi-cornered battle. The key fight is expected between L Murugan (BJP), Dr V Gokilamani (DMK), S Kamali (TVK), and V Menaka (NTK), making it a competitive race across major political fronts.

Avanashi constituency demographic profile

The Avanashi Assembly constituency has 250,346 registered voters ahead of the 2026 elections. This includes 119,841 male voters, 130,496 female voters, and 9 voters belonging to the third gender category.

In the 2021 elections, the constituency recorded 280,551 registered voters, including 136,232 men, 144,313 women, and 6 third-gender voters. In 2016, the total stood at 249,571 voters, while in 2011 it was 192,747 voters, showing a steady rise in electoral participation over the years.

Avanashi constituency past winners

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dhanapal P of AIADMK secured a decisive victory by defeating DMK candidate Athiyamaan Raju with a margin of 50,902 votes, accounting for 24.21% of the total votes polled.

In 2016, Dhanapal P once again retained the seat for AIADMK, defeating DMK’s Anandhan E by 30,674 votes, which was 15.81% of the total votes cast. In the 2011 elections, Karuppasamy M.A. of AIADMK won the constituency by defeating INC candidate Natarajan A.R. with a strong margin of 61,411 votes, representing 39.71% of total votes polled.