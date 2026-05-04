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Assembly Election Results 2026: How many seats are required to form government in Tamil Nadu? Check details

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly seats, and a party or alliance needs 118 seats to form the government. This majority mark decides who will take power as counting progresses.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Image Source : PTI FILE
Chennai:

As counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections gets underway, attention is firmly on one key figure, the majority mark needed to form the government. This number decides which party or alliance will take charge of the state. Often referred to as the “magic number,” it ensures that the ruling party has the support of more than half the members in the Assembly, allowing it to govern smoothly.

What does the majority mark mean?

In simple terms, the majority mark is the minimum number of seats a party or coalition must win to form the government. It ensures stability and gives the ruling side the numbers needed to pass laws and decisions.

Under India’s parliamentary system, a government must prove it has the support of the Assembly. This is usually tested through a floor test if there is any doubt about the numbers. The formula is straightforward- (Total seats ÷ 2) + 1

If the total number is odd, the figure is rounded up to the next whole number.

Tamil Nadu’s majority mark explained

Tamil Nadu has a 234-member Assembly, which means the majority mark is 118 seats. Any party or alliance that crosses this number can form the government. If no single party reaches the mark, alliances and post-poll support become crucial in deciding who takes power.

What happened in 2021?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a clear majority and formed the government, ending the AIADMK’s decade-long rule.

  • DMK emerged as the largest party with 133 seats
  • AIADMK won 66 seats
  • Congress secured 18 seats
  • Other parties like BJP, PMK, and Left parties won smaller numbers

 

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