Aruppukkottai Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Aruppukkottai Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 207 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is located in the Virudhunagar district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Aruppukkottai Assembly constituency comes under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, B Manickam Tagore of the Congress won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, A R R Seenivasan of the DMK won the seat by defeating G Pandurangan of the BJP with a margin of 21,339 votes.

Aruppukkottai constituency demographic profile

The Aruppukkottai Assembly constituency is a part of the Virudhunagar district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,23,820 voters in the Aruppukkottai constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,08,683 were male and 1,15,120 were female voters. 17 voters belonged to the third gender.

2,981 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aruppukkottai in 2021 was 473.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,309 voters in the Aruppukkottai constituency. Out of these, 1,02,212 were male and 1,06,084 female. 13 belonged to the third gender

Aruppukkottai Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aruppukkottai Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aruppukkottai Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aruppukkottai constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, KK SSR Ramachandran of the DMK won the seat by defeating VAIGAICHELVAN of the AIADMK with a margin of 39,034 votes. He polled 91,040 votes, while VAIGAICHELVAN got 52,006 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, KK SSR Ramachandran of the DMK won the seat with a margin of 1,8054

Aruppukkottai voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Aruppukkottai Assembly constituency was 1,69,878 and the voter turnout was recorded at 76.83 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 1,64,909 and the voter turnout was 79.30 per cent.