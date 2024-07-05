BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong hacked to death near residence in Chennai's Perambur

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BSPARMSTRONG Tamil Nadu BSP State President Armstrong

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by a mob of six unidentified individuals near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday, July 5. According to the Chennai Police, the incident occurred near the former Councillor's house when the gang attacked Armstrong, inflicting grievous injuries. Unfortunately, Armstrong succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.





Meanwhile, in response to the murder, BSP workers and supporters blocked a road in Chennai, protesting and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The police have earlier said that they are actively searching for the six individuals involved in the attack.





Further, in the aftermath of the attack, BSP supremo Mayawati demanded strict action against the perpetrators involved in the heinous act of crime. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she said, "The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty."





(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



