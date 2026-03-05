Aravakurichi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Aravakurichi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 135 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Aravakurichi Assembly constituency comes under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, R Ilango of the DMK won the seat by defeating V Senthil Balaji of the AIADMK.

Aravakurichi constituency demographic profile

The Aravakurichi Assembly constituency is a part of the Karur district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,37,892 voters in the constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,16,004 were male and 1,21,878 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

Aravakurichi Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aravakurichi Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Aravakurichi constituency past winners

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R. Elango of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the Aravakurichi seat by defeating V. Senthil Balaji of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V. Senthil Balaji of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won the Aravakurichi seat by defeating K. C. Palanisamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Year Winner Party 2021 R. Elango Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 V. Senthil Balaji All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 Senthil Balaji All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 K. C. Palanisamy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 K. C. Palanisamy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Aravakurichi voter turnout

In 2021, the voter turnout in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency was 79.11 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 77.09 per cent.