Tamil Nadu: Annamalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, other BJP leaders detained ahead of protest over liquor scam TASMAC liquor scam: The BJP had announced a picketing protest of the TASMAC headquarters in the city over the alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularities, as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently.

TASMAC liquor scam: Several Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state BJP chief Annamalai and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, were detained by the Chennai city police today (March 17) ahead of the party's protest against the alleged irregularities in state-run liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC).

The BJP had announced a protest march and picketing at the TASMAC headquarters in the city, following recent allegations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of irregularities amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.

Annamalai detained | VIDEO

Annamalai, clad in a black shirt, was stopped by the police about 1 km from his house and was detained along with his supporters by the police.

Soundararajan was taken into custody as she was leaving her house for the protest. "They are arresting me from my residence. I won't go separately. I want everyone to come with me," Soundararajan told reporters as she was detained by the police.

In a social media post, the BJP state chief alleged senior party leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan have been placed "under house arrest" by the police. Mahila Morcha chief and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Vinoj P Selvam and Amar Prasad Reddy were among the senior functionaries detained.

Irregularities of Rs 1000 crore

Annamalai has alleged irregularities to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), asserting that the BJP will continue its protests on the issue.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier claimed to have uncovered “multiple irregularities” in TASMAC’s operations, including manipulation of tender processes and unaccounted cash transactions amounting to ₹1,000 crore through various distillery companies.

According to the ED, the evidence was gathered during raids conducted on March 6 at the homes of employees, corporate offices of distilleries, and TASMAC facilities. The agency also alleged that kickbacks were involved in these corrupt practices.

(With agencies input)

