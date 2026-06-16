Annamalai questions military-grade security for NEET retest, flags rising 'stress' among students

Chennai:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed concern over the extensive security arrangements planned for the NEET UG 2026 retest, arguing that the measures could add to the stress already faced by students. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. The test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In a post on X, Annamalai questioned the level of security being put in place for the examination. He said that although the government’s efforts to prevent paper leaks were understandable, the arrangements could create additional pressure for candidates who have spent months preparing for the test.

"Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift. 4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance. Biometric & facial recognition before entry. Multiple layers of frisking. Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the prime minister's office. Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for June 21, 2026," Annamalai said on X.

According to him, students would welcome stronger safeguards aimed at preventing examination malpractice and paper leaks. However, he argued that stricter entry procedures, prolonged frisking and the extension of the exam duration from 180 minutes to 195 minutes could further increase anxiety among candidates.

Referring to the government's broader education objectives, Annamalai said "while the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020's goal to reduce "exam stress"."

Annamalai flags difficulties faced by students

He also pointed to technical issues being faced by some students while downloading their admit cards. While noting that the NTA has assured candidates that the problem would be resolved soon, he said such difficulties added to the concerns surrounding the retest.

"Yes, there are challenges that demand meaningful solutions. However, I am concerned that the approach devised for the NEET retest may not resolve the issue; instead, it risks creating a new set of problems," Annamalai said.

The remarks came days after Annamalai announced the launch of his own political outfit after parting ways with the BJP.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Telegram banned till June 22; government cites exam security concerns