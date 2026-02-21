Anna Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 21 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) of Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021 assembly polls, MK Mohan of the DMK won the seat by defeating S Gokula Indira of the AIADMK with a margin of 27,445 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK won from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,44,689 votes by defeating Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP.

Anna Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,86,090 voters in the Anna Nagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 140274 were male and 145729 were female voters. 87 voters belonged to the third gender. 1896 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Anna Nagar in 2021 was 18 (15 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,857 voters in the Annna Nagar constituency, out of which 140080 were male and 143711 were female. 66 voters belonged to the third gender. 938 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. Number of service voters stood at 99, all males.

Anna Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Anna Nagar Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, MK MOhan of the DMK won the seat by defeating S Gokula Indira of the AIADMK with a margin of 27445 votes. He polled 80,054 votes, while Indira got 53609 votes.

In 2016 too, MK Mohan defeated AIADMK candidate S Gokula Indira to win the seat with a margin of 1086 (0.64 per cent) votes.

2016: MK Mohan (DMK)

2011: S Gokula Indira (AIADMK)

2006: Arcot N Veeraswami (DMK)

2001: Arcot N Veeraswami (DMK)

1996: Arcot N Veeraswami (DMK)

1991: A Chellakumar (Congress)

1989: K Anbazhagan(DMK)

1984: SM Ramachandran(DMK)

1980: M Karunanidhi (DMK)

Anna Nagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency was 1,63,551 or 57.96 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 60.04 per cent and total number of votes cast were 1,70,281.