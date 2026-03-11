'All corrupt money goes to one family; people determined to throw out DMK': PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Tiruchchirappalli:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli. Making BJP’s poll pitch in the state, PM Modi said the Centre was making a big investment in Tamil Nadu and he had made several announcements in this regard previously as well.

"Last time, I came here to Trichy. It was for a program related to projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 Crores. A few days ago, I visited Madurai. We held a program that had projects worth over Rs 4400 Crores. Today, in Trichy I am just coming from a program involving projects worth Rs 5600 Crores. We are making big investments in the future of Tamil Nadu. These projects cover several important sectors, including clean energy, manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads. They bring thousands of new jobs for the youth," he said.

PM Modi attacks DMK

Criticising the ruling DMK government, PM Modi accused Stalin’s party of widespread corruption, claiming that funds meant for the people of the state are siphoned off to benefit a single family. He also alleged that the state government was ‘selling’ jobs for money.

He said the state has made up its mind to remove DMK from power.

PM Modi further said the Centre has decided to grant international status to Madurai airport, which will bring the world to its doorsteps.

"Tamil Nadu's culture and our architecture people from all over the world...Now, we have taken a big decision for the airport of Madurai too. Madurai is home to one of the oldest airports in the state, it is a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu. Now, our Govt has elevated Madurai airport to an international airport status. By doing so, we are bringing the world to the doorstep of Madurai," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi held a rally in Kerala's Ernakulam to strengthen BJP's poll campaign. He also held a road show in the poll-bound state.