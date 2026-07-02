AIADMK suffers major jolt as ex-ministers former MLAs and cadres join Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, several former AIADMK ministers, MLAs and senior party functionaries formally joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during a joining ceremony held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday. The induction of the leaders is being seen as a major boost for Chief Minister Vijay-led TVK as the party continues its organisational expansion following its electoral victory.

The event witnessed the induction of several prominent leaders who had recently resigned from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Among those who joined TVK were former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabaskar, MSM Anandan and Valarmathi.

Several district-level leaders also switched allegiance to TVK, including Pudukkottai district secretary Vairamuthu, Perambalur district secretary Ilamai Tamizhselvan, Orathanadu district secretary Sekar and former Tiruchirappalli Deputy Mayor Srinivasan.

Former AIADMK MLAs who joined the party include Manraj (Srivilliputhur), Ramkumar (Kumbakonam), Rajavarman (Tiruchuli), Sadhan Prabhakar (Paramakudi), Thirugnanasambandam (Peravurani), Sundararajan (Sankagiri) and Ramachandran (Sivaganga).

What did the former AIADMK leader say about CM Vijay?

Addressing the gathering, Tamil Nadu Minister and former AIADMK leader Stalwart Sengottiyan welcomed the new entrants and praised the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay. "When I was thrown out of my party our leader made me a minister now. He is a way for those who have no way and path. He is a great leader. You (AIADMK cadres) all felt bad when AIADMK tried to make an alliance with DMK, the enemy of AIADMK. There is no betrayal here but it's there (AIADMK). You all have come where great leadership is there. Our leader is a permanent CM," he added, as per news agency ANI.

DMK MP describes Tamil Nadu model of politics as 'washing machine'

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi took a swipe at the latest political developments in the state, describing them as an example of a "washing machine" model of politics. In a post on X, she questioned whether a similar political strategy seen elsewhere in the country was now emerging in Tamil Nadu.

She wrote, "I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?"

TVK faces political boost as AIADMK leaders join its ranks

The latest defections are expected to further strengthen TVK's political position as experienced leaders from the AIADMK join its ranks. The development comes after TVK's landmark performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the party secured 108 seats in its electoral debut, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state's politics.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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