'AIADMK snapped ties with NDA to...': Edappadi K Palaniswami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that his party exited the BJP-led NDA alliance to respect party workers' feelings adding that there was no other reason behind the breakup.

Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Palaniswami said that besides giving respect to workers' feelings, there was no other reason for snapping ties with the BJP.

"The happenings here wounded our party workers. A party worker has to work for a party's success and its welfare and our decision is in deference to party workers' feelings," the AIADMK general secretary said.

Palaniswami denied that there was any sort of pressure from the saffron party over seat-sharing in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK snapped ties with the NDA alliance after party workers objected to BJP's state chief K Annamalai's comments about Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai.

The AIADMK chief further lashed out at I.N.D.I.A. bloc saying that its members have contrarian views and the alliance wasn't even taking shape.

Responding to DMK terming AIADMK quitting the NDA alliance is a drama, Palaniswami said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc is a drama."

"The AAP, headed by Arvind Kerjiwal, has announced its candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections... parties with divergent views have joined the alliance. It has not taken shape," he said.

ALSO READ | 'National leadership will give a timely response': Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai on AIADMK leaving NDA