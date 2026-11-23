A photograph of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) interacting cordially with DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has triggered a political row within the AIADMK, with senior party leader Natham Viswanathan accusing Palaniswami of acting against the party's founding principles.

Speaking to reporters in Dindigul on November 23, Viswanathan criticised Palaniswami for sitting with Stalin, exchanging pleasantries and allowing the photograph to be publicised. He said the interaction had created confusion among party cadres and voters, particularly at a time when speculation about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance was doing the rounds in political circles. The photograph was taken at the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. Palaniswami was seen sitting alongside Stalin and actor Rajinikanth at the ceremony.

'No attachment with DMK': Viswanathan targets EPS

Viswanathan said maintaining cordial relations with political rivals for reasons of courtesy was not objectionable, but questioned the decision to publicly promote the photograph. "Showing closeness to DMK is against AIADMK's principles. The present leadership must recall what principles the founding leader M.G.R. created the AIADMK, and how Jayalalithaa led the party. 'No attachment with DMK, no relationship with DMK' was the basic principle of the AIADMK," he said.

He further alleged that Palaniswami had once been desperate to become Chief Minister with the support of the rival DMK. Viswanathan also questioned his recent interaction with Stalin, saying the public display of bonhomie had fuelled doubts about the political relationship between the two parties. "There is nothing wrong in enquiring about welfare for the sake of political courtesy. But in a situation where political circles are talking about a secret relationship between DMK-AIADMK and alliance talks taking place, it was wrong to release such a meeting as a photograph and publicise it," he said.

AIADMK leader invokes MGR and Jayalalithaa

Viswanathan argued that the AIADMK leadership should remain mindful of the principles established by party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He said the party's traditional opposition to the DMK made Palaniswami's public interaction with Stalin particularly questionable. He also urged party cadres to reconsider whether Palaniswami was the right person to continue as the AIADMK General Secretary, reiterating that his actions went against the organisation's basic principles. "Had Jayalalithaa been alive, she would never have accepted such actions. Cadres must think about whether a person who acts against the basic principles of the party should continue as General Secretary," Viswanathan said.

His remarks have brought the spotlight on internal differences within the AIADMK, with the wedding photograph becoming the latest point of contention over the party's political positioning and leadership.

(Inputs by ANI)

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