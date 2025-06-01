AIADMK announces candidates for June 19 Rajya Sabha polls, to offer seat to DMDK in 2026 RS elections Rajya Sabha election 2025: On July 24, 2025, six RS members from Tamil Nadu will retire and it includes PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK top leader Vaiko.

Chennai:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday (June 1) announced IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19 (Thursday). The announcement was made by AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy, who confirmed the nominations were approved by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The elections are being held to fill six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu that will fall vacant on July 24. The retiring members include prominent figures such as Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK and Vaiko, leader of the MDMK.

Based on the current composition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the ruling DMK is expected to win four of the six seats with ease, while the AIADMK, supported by its allies, including the BJP, is in a position to secure the remaining two.

The DMK has already named its three candidates- senior advocate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, party leader from Salem SR Sivalingam, and poet-writer Ruqayya Malik, popularly known as Kavignar Salma. The fourth seat from the DMK’s share has been allotted to its ally, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which has nominated its founder and actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

With the numbers firmly in place for each party and alliance, all six candidates- three from DMK, two from AIADMK, and one from MNM- are expected to be elected unopposed, making a contest unlikely.

AIADMK to offer seat to DMDK in 2026 RS elections

Munusamy also stated that AIADMK would allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to its alliance partner Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) during the next vacancy in 2026.

Haasan's MNM, which did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc.

Haasan’s MNM, which did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc.

The alliance’s strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly gives it 158 seats, more than enough to secure four Rajya Sabha berths comfortably-

DMK (133)

Congress (17)

VCK (4)

CPI (2)

CPM (2)

A candidate needs at least 34 votes to win a seat.

Makkal Needhi Maiam

Kamal Haasan, who launched MNM in 2018 in Madurai, had garnered 2.62% of the vote in the 2021 Assembly elections. His nomination to the Rajya Sabha comes amid a political controversy over his recent remarks suggesting that the Kannada language has its roots in Tamil. The comment, made during the promotion of his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, drew sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups, who have since demanded a public apology.

Responding to the backlash, Haasan reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and stated on Friday that he would not apologize if he had done nothing wrong. "India is a democratic country. I believe in law and democracy," he said, standing by his remarks.