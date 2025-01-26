34 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin flags matter with Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

As many as 34 Indian fishermen including 32 from Tamil Nadu and two from Kerala have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday and urged the Centre to take action for their immediate release.

These fishermen had ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fishing harbour in three mechanised fishing boats and were arrested on January 25, along with their boats, Stalin told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

"They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Dhanushkodi on 25.01.2025. The frequent detentions of our fishermen has put the coastal communities into a perpetual sense of anxiety and apprehension, as their future is made uncertain and bleak. It is high time concrete diplomatic steps are taken to prevent our fishermen from being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy," Stalin said.

"I therefore request you to take necessary urgent action through diplomatic channels to prevent the arrests of our fishermen and to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities," he added.