Onboard woman air passenger found dead after international flight arrives in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday in the aircraft after the flight she was travelling in landed at Chennai airport. According to the information, the woman was on board a Chennai-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur.

The police said that she was found dead upon arrival and had died of a heart attack. The victim hailed from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, police said. The police further added that the crew of the private carrier found the woman unresponsive upon the flight's arrival in Chennai, following which a team of doctors examined her.

They declared her dead due to a heart attack, the police said. The officials said that her body was later sent to a nearby government hospital.

Man saved after suffers heart attack on flight

Earlier on Friday, a man suffered a suspected heart attack onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight. However, he was saved due to the timely intervention of a doctor. IndiGo flight 6E 6814 was in the air when the incident took place about 45 minutes short of landing in Mumbai.

Talking about the incident, an IndiGo airline spokesperson said the passenger experienced breathlessness, and that the flight had a normal landing. Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors, was travelling to Mumbai for some work when he heard a scream asking for help.

He said, "A family member of the person who fell unconscious was calling for help. The crew asked for a doctor onboard and I immediately took my first aid box and rushed to the said passenger with some medications."

(With inputs from agencies)