Watch: Chennai Metro suffers technical glitch in subway due to rain, commuters seen walking through tunnel Chennai Metro: Videos from the scene show commuters holding the handrail and looking out to understand what had happened. After about ten minutes of feeling trapped, passengers said an announcement instructed them to walk to the nearest station

Chennai:

A morning walk that no one in Chennai expected unfolded on Tuesday when commuters travelling towards the Wimco Nagar Depot on the metro were forced to walk along the railway track after their train stopped inside a subway.

Chennai Metro Rail’s Blue Line, which operates between the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport, suffered a technical glitch in the early hours. The train came to a halt in a subway between the Central Metro and High Court stations, and passengers said there was no electricity inside the coach.

Videos from the scene show commuters holding the handrail and looking out to understand what had happened. After about ten minutes of feeling trapped, passengers said an announcement instructed them to walk to the nearest station, the High Court station, roughly five hundred metres away.

Another video shows commuters forming a queue and walking through the tunnel.

Video: Chennai Metro stuck in tunnel

The disruption was likely caused by a power outage or a technical fault. Services have since returned to normal, Chennai Metro Rail said on X.

"Due to a technical issue, the metro train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM," it wrote in the post.

Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal operation. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the Normal Schedule, the Chennai Metro Rail wrote on X.

We regret the inconvenience caused, it added.