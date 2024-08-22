Vijay, Tamil actor, unveils Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's flag, pledges to follow path of social justice

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vijay Tamil actor unveils his party's flag in Chennai

Top Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveiled his party's flag and symbol on Thursday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, giving a big push to his political ambition in state politics. The actor-turned-politician also took a pledge along with party workers and leaders to follow the path of social justice at the flag-launching event held at the party office in Chennai.

Vijay, one of the most successful Tamil actors of today's era, has a tremendous fan following especially among the youth and women. After launching the party flag, Vijay said that soon a mega conference would be organised by the party in which he would give detailed information about the principles and goals of the party.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil. I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," he read the pledge at the party event.

Earlier, in a statement on social media platform X, Vijay said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur and also introduce the flag song on Thursday.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

His party did not support any political bloc in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, film actors entering politics is not a new thing in Tamil Nadu. MGR, Jayalalithaa, Shivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth, several legendary actors have tried their luck in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also read: Assam to introduce mandatory marriage, divorce registration for Muslims