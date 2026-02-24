Vellore Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Vellore Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 43 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Vellore Assembly constituency comes under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate D.M. Kathir Anand Anand won from the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,15,702 votes by defeating AC Shanmugam of the BJP.

Vellore Constituency Demographic Profile

The Vellore Assembly constituency is a part of the Vellore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,53,536 voters in the Vellore constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,22,356 were male and 1,31,154 were female voters. 26 voters belonged to the third gender. 2566 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vellore in 2021 was 487 (478 men and 9 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,49,715 voters in the Vellore constituency, out of which 1,21,899 were male and 1,27,802 were female. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 1215 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 260 (193 men and 67 women).

Vellore Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vellore Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Vellore Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vellore Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Karthikeyan P of the DMK won the seat by defeating Appu SRK of the AIADMK with a margin of 9181 votes. In 2016, Karthikeyan of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Harun Rasheed to win the seat with a margin of 26,210 ( 15.30 per cent) votes.

2016: Karthikeyan (DMK)

2011: Vijay Dr VS (AIADMK)

2006: Gnanasekaran C (Congress)

2001: Gnanasekaran C (TMC)(M)

1996: Gnanasekaran C (TMC)(M)

1991: Gnanasekaran C (Congress)

Vellore Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Katpadi Assembly constituency was 1,78,458 or 71.08 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 68.61 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,71,279.