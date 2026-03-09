Velachery Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Velachery Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 26 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Velachery Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, JMH Aassan Maulaana of the Congress won the seat by defeating MK Ashok of the AIADMK with a margin of 4352 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate T. Sumathy won from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,25,945 votes by defeating Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP.

Velachery Constituency Demographic Profile

The Velachery Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 314578 voters in the Velachery constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 155588 were male and 158896 were female voters. 94 voters belonged to the third gender. 1018 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiyagarayanagar in 2021 was 35 (32 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 300891 voters in the Velachery constituency, out of which 149637 were male and 151164 were female. 90 voters belonged to the third gender. 699 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 54 (34 men and 20 women).

Velachery Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Velachery Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Velachery Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Velachery Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, JMH Aassan Maulaana of the Congress won the seat by defeating MK Ashok of the AIADMK with a margin of 4352 votes. In 2016, Vagai Chanderasekar of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate C Munusamy to win the seat with a margin of 8872 ( 5.05 per cent) votes.

2016: Vagai Chandaresekar (DMK)

2011: Ashok MK (AIADMK)

Velachery Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Velachery Assembly constituency was 174972 or 56.2 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 58.36 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 175522.