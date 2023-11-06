'Will oppose Sanatan forever': Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterates his stand amid legal proceeding in Madras HC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday reiterated his stand on Sanatan Dharma saying he would not change his statement. There was nothing wrong in his remarks made in September on Sanatan Dharma, he said while answering a question on the Madras High Court's observation.

"There was nothing wrong in what I had spoken. We will face the matter legally. I will not change my stand. I have only talked about my ideology," said Udhayanidhi.

High Court on the issue

In a related petition, the court had observed that it was dereliction of duty on the part of police as they did not act against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekarbabu who had participated in a 'Sanatan Dharma eradication' conference in Chennai on September 2.

Citing iconic leaders, Dr B R Ambedkar and Periyar E V Ramasamy, Udhayanidhi said his remark on Sanatan Dharma was not something that was not spoken before by such leaders.

Udhayanidhi spoke to reporters after visiting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai as part of the DMK's signature campaign against NEET. Thirumavalavan said his party fully supported the ruling party's campaign.

Onus of providing evidence on petitioner, not me, says Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi Tuesday submitted before the Madras High Court that the petitioner who had filed a complaint against him over his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks, should produce related evidence and that the court cannot compel him to do anything against his Constitutional right.

The DMK also told the HC that the BJP was doing "Twitter politics" on the basis of the case against Udhayanidhi.

Senior counsel P Wilson orally made the above submission when the writ of quo warranto (challenging one's right to hold a public office) filed by T Manohar, an office bearer of right-wing Hindu Munnani, against Udhayanidhi Stalin came up for hearing before Justice Anita Sumanth.

Wilson contended that the proceedings of the case were being misreported on social media by the members of the BJP including K Annamalai, the party's State president of the BJP on his Twitter handle.

He that said having filed a petition, it was the duty of the petitioner to file necessary evidence and failure to do so should entail in dismissal of the petition. The court cannot compel to do anything against the constitutional right of the Respondent--Udhyanidhi Stalin, Wilson added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes emergency landing after technical snag