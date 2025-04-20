Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges NEET, three-language policy are tactics to somehow 'impose' Hindi in Tamil Nadu The language row between Tamil Nadu and the Centre has been ongoing for very long, however, it was amplified due to the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday alleged that the whole idea behind the implementation of three-language policy, NEET and the New Education Policy by the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is to somehow 'impose' Hindi in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-language formula in the NEP 2020 suggests that students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. This policy applies to both government and private schools, allowing states the flexibility to choose languages without any mandatory imposition.

Stay cautious over the Centre's 'conspiracy': Stalin

Stalin urged students to remain vigilant against the Centre's alleged 'conspiracy' and criticised the Union government for causing a danger to the education system in Tamil Nadu through the implementation of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and the three-language policy.

"You should understand these conspiracies and the dangers put forth by the Centre on education. You should realise that if you are firm on your stand our enemies cannot win against us," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the "Kalaignar Kalaiarangam," a new auditorium at Nandanam Arts College with a seating capacity of 1,000, built at a cost of ₹4.80 crore. The auditorium is named in honor of the late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

He pointed out the historical significance of the college, recalling that in 1986, students from the institution protested against the 'imposition' of Hindi in the state.

Referring to the statements made by the then Opposition leader and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi on Hindi imposition, Udhayanidhi emphasized that they remain relevant today.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 'Ru' symbol in state budget to show determination for language policy, says CM Stalin

Also Read: