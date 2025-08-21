TVK's Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Madurai East, rules out alliance with BJP, DMK Vijay said the Assembly polls next year will see the TVK scripting a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's political history similar to the achievements of the regional parties in the 1967 and 1977 Assembly elections.

Chennai:

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday said that he would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections from the Madurai East constituency. He also ruled out alliance for the state polls, saying the BJP was his “ideological enemy” and the ruling DMK the "only political enemy".

Talking about the maiden victory of the DMK in 1967 and the memorable victory a decade later of the AIADMK under M G Ramachandran, Vijay said his TVK party will set a record in Tamil Nadu's political history in the 2026 Assembly election.

"TVK's politics is real, emotional, for the betterment of people; and only for doing good to them," the actor said addressing a mammoth crowd at the party's second conference.

"This is our second conference themed 'history of voters returns'. As in the 1967 and 1977 elections, Tamil Nadu politics will see major political change in 2026. Such a spectacular history will repeat," he said.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reflected the voices of the people and that it was an unstoppable voice, and an unstoppable force, he added.

Pointing out the criticism by his political adversaries about his electoral prospects, Vijay said the TVK will prove them wrong through its achievements.

"Don't underestimate us, the people who throng our conference will not only vote but also render a blow to the anti-people government... A lion is always a lion - the king of the jungle - though there are so many animals like jackals in the forest," he said and added this description was a clear declaration.