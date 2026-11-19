VS Babu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA representing the Kolathur constituency in Tamil Nadu, died after undergoing prolonged treatment for a respiratory ailment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He had defeated then incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin from the Kolathur seat in the assembly elections earlier this year.

He was 75. Babu breathed his last at 2.24 pm, the hospital said.

The hospital confirmed his death in an official statement. Babu had been admitted to the Chennai-based hospital since September to receive treatment for a prolonged respiratory condition.

Stalin condoles Babu's death

Stalin expressed condolences over Babu's demise, saying he is saddened and shocked.

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of Mr VS Babu, Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Kolathur constituency. Reports had continued to indicate that his condition was improving after many days of treatment in hospital, so the sudden news of his passing comes as a shock. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to his bereaved family and to the members of his party," the DMK chief wrote in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna also remembered Babu as a smiling person and one of TVK chief Vijay’s favourites.

He said Babu, after joining the party, had highlighted the hardships faced by people in Chennai, particularly North Chennai. He also stressed that someone who was loved and respected by the people of North Chennai should be given an opportunity to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Arjuna said his personal affection for Babu would always remain and described his demise as a great loss.

Babu's win against Stalin in assembly elections

Babu defeated MK Stalin in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, handing the DMK leader his first electoral defeat in 35 years. Babu, a former DMK legislator who joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 7, 2026, defeated Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Babu secured 82,997 votes, while Stalin polled 74,202 votes. AIADMK candidate P. Santhana Krishnan finished third with 18,430 votes. Reacting to his victory, Babu said the win belonged to TVK chief Vijay, popularly known as 'Thanga Thalapathi'. "The victory for all TVK candidates really meant a win for Vijay," he told reporters after the results were announced.

Stalin, who became Chief Minister in 2021, had represented the Assembly for seven terms since entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989. He won the Thousand Lights constituency four times before securing three consecutive victories from Kolathur.

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