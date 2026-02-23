Tiruvannamalai South Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 63 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Tiruvannamalai Assembly comes under the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, EV Velu of the DMK won the seat by defeating S Thanigaivel of the BJP with a margin of 94,673 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate CN Annadurai won from the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency with a margin of 2,33,931 votes by defeating M. Kaliyaperumal of the AIADMK.

Tiruvannamalai Constituency Demographic Profile

The Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency is a part of the Tiruvannamalai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,86,589 voters in the Tiruvannamalai constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,38,705 were male and 1,47,845 were female voters. 39 voters belonged to the third gender. 3655 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tiruvannamalai in 2021 was 209 (203 men and 6 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,55,195 voters in the Tiruvannamalai constituency, out of which 1,24,422 were male and 1,30,759 were female. 14 voters belonged to the third gender. 2674 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 48 (40 men and 8 women).

Tiruvannamalai Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, EV Velu of the DMK won the seat by defeating S Thanigaivel of the BJP with a margin of 94,673 votes. In 2016, EV Velu of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Rajan K S to win the seat with a margin of 50348 (24.70 per cent) votes.

2016: Vele EV (DMK)

2011: Vele EV (DMK)

2006: Pitchandi K (DMK)

2001: Pitchandi K (DMK)

1996: Pitchandi (DMK)

1991: Kanman V (Congress)

1999: Pitchandi K (DMK)

Tiruvannamalai Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency was 2,06,642 or 72.91 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 79.90 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 2,03,825.