Tirunelveli Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 224 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency comes under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Robert Bruce won from the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,65,620 votes by defeating Nainar Nagenthran of the BJP.

Tirunelveli Constituency Demographic Profile

The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency is a part of the Tirunelveli district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,92,411 voters in the Tirunelveli constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,43,068 were male and 1,49,286 were female voters. 57 voters belonged to the third gender. 2618 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pennagaram in 2021 was 403 (391 men and 12 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,968 voters in the Tirunelveli constituency, out of which 1,32,369 were male and 1,36,579 were female. 20 voters belonged to the third gender. 1090 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 186 (All men).

Tirunelveli Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tirunelveli Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Tirunelveli Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tirunelveli Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Nainar Nagenthran of the BJP won the seat by defeating Lakshmanan ALS of the DMK with a margin of 23107 votes. In 2016, Lakshmanan A.L.S. of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Nainar Nagenthran to win the seat with a margin of 601 ( 0.33 per cent) votes.

2016: Lakshmanan ALS (DMK)

2011: Nainar Nagenthran (AIADMK)

2006: Malai Raja N (DMK)

2001: Nainar Nagendran (ADMK)

1996: Subramanian AL (DMK)

1991: Veliah D (ADK)

1989: Subramanian AL (DMK)

Tirunelveli Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tirunelveli Assembly constituency was 1,95,496 or 67.71 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 70.50 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,89,576