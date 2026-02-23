Thousand Lights Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Thousand Lights Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 20 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thousand Lights Assembly comes under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Ezhilan N of the DMK won the seat by defeating Khushboo Sundar of the BJP with a margin of 32,462 votes.

Thousand Lights Constituency Demographic Profile

The Thousand Lights Assembly constituency is a part of the Thousand Lights district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,40,096 voters in the Thousand Lights constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,17,273 were male and 1,22,729 were female voters. 94 voters belonged to the third gender. 1398 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thousand Lights in 2021 was 23 (20 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,724 voters in the Thousand Lights constituency, out of which 1,15,467 were male and 1,20,175 were female. 82 voters belonged to the third gender. 1023 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 71 (46 men and 25 women).

Thousand Lights Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thousand Lights Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Thousand Lights Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thousand Lights Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Ezhilan N of the DMK won the seat by defeating Khushboo Sundar of the BJP with a margin of 32,462 votes. In 2016, Selvam Ku of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Valarmathi B to win the seat with a margin of 8829 (6.20 per cent) votes.

2016: Selvam Ku Ka (DMK)

2011: Valarmathi B (AIDMK)

2006: Stalin (DMK)

2001: Stalin (DMK)

1996: Stalin (DMK)

1991: Krishna Swamy KA (ADK)

Thousand Lights Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency was 1,34,555 or 56.92 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 60.45 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,42,403.